FY2019 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Lowered by Analyst

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRX. ValuEngine downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,638,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,209 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 11,807,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,324 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,642,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,065,000 after purchasing an additional 360,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,493,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,426 shares during the last quarter.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

