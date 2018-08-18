FY2018 EPS Estimates for Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Lowered by Analyst

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Alio Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Get Alio Gold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alio Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alio Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of ALO opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Alio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Alio Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. Aegis Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alio Gold by 127.8% during the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 1,452,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 814,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alio Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alio Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alio Gold by 19.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 616,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.