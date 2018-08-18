FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Hydro One Ltd (H) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$23.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.95.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$19.47 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$18.57 and a 12-month high of C$23.35.

In other news, insider Ferio Pugliese sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.51, for a total transaction of C$150,461.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

