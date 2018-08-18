FutCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (FUTC)

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. FutCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FutCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FutCoin has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00017030 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022391 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004061 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00030066 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00253400 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012020 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FutCoin Profile

FutCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2015. FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__ . The official website for FutCoin is fut-coin.com

FutCoin Coin Trading

FutCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FutCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FutCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FutCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

