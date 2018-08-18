Fundamental Research Analysts Give Canada Jetlines (JET) a C$2.57 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$2.57 target price on Canada Jetlines (CVE:JET) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JET remained flat at $C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday. 60,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,312. Canada Jetlines has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$1.42.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

