Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,491 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $38,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $672,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $3,149,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HY. ValuEngine cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $82,515.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $70,522.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

