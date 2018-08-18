Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $23.42 Million Position in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 92.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,972 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 28,358.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 155,971 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Chemed by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.13, for a total transaction of $65,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,320.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.27, for a total value of $6,123,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,119,714.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,496. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $318.20 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $186.09 and a 1 year high of $335.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

