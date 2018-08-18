FTB Advisors Inc. Takes Position in DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 2.35. DCP Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.84%. equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.68%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate; and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

