FTB Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 78,447.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,634,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,510,000 after buying an additional 2,631,135 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,239,097 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5,627.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 877,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $50,799,000 after buying an additional 862,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $41,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the coffee company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

