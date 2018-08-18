FTB Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 40.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $20,241,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,121,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,565,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.22 per share, with a total value of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,735,639 shares of company stock valued at $160,728,361. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

LLY stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

