Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 50.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 254,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 80.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $48.50 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

