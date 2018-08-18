Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) will post $31.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the lowest is $30.89 million. Franklin Financial Network posted sales of $27.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full-year sales of $122.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.48 million to $123.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $134.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $132.76 million to $136.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Financial Network.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSB shares. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE FSB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. 59,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,960 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $143,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah L. Meyerrose sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,107 shares of company stock worth $534,849. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 11.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

