Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.99

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 12729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.04.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,869,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,016,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 779,655 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $17,536,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 392,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

