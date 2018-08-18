Foundry Partners LLC Has $16.59 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,625 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

