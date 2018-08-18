Fortinet (FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.39

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.39 and last traded at $76.72, with a volume of 40626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 147.12, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,562,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,181,442.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $558,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,930 shares of company stock worth $15,685,248. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fortinet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 204,605 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

