Fortinet (FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.39

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.39 and last traded at $76.72, with a volume of 40626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.
The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 147.12, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,562,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,181,442.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $558,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,930 shares of company stock worth $15,685,248. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fortinet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 204,605 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.
