Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $69.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 1,152,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

