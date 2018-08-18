Fluidigm (FLDM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

FLDM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 86,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,835. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $280.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.11.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 55,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $307,811.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 418,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,068. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.