Flowserve (FLS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flowserve earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.0335516993744 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 13th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on Flowserve and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Flowserve to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

FLS opened at $51.35 on Friday. Flowserve has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

