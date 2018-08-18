Flaxscript Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,943.00 (FLAX)

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Flaxscript has traded flat against the dollar. One Flaxscript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flaxscript has a total market capitalization of $22,943.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00283845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00153434 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00032699 BTC.

About Flaxscript

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. Flaxscript’s official website is flaxscript.org

Buying and Selling Flaxscript

Flaxscript can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flaxscript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flaxscript using one of the exchanges listed above.

