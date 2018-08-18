First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications Inc Class B were worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 32.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications Inc Class B alerts:

NYSE:SJR opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Shaw Communications Inc Class B had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc Class B will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Shaw Communications Inc Class B and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. CIBC raised Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications Inc Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.