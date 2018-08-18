First Trust Advisors LP Has $19 Million Holdings in WEX Inc (WEX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $18,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of WEX by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $702,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,422.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,783,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,862. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $198.82. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. WEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $370.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

