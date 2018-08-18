First Personal Financial Services Sells 536 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $225.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $225.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

