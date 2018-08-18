Financial Comparison: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and vTv Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics $154.58 million 55.98 -$50.68 million ($1.64) -79.42 vTv Therapeutics $290,000.00 119.10 -$16.14 million ($1.67) -0.60

vTv Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarepta Therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than vTv Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics -89.64% -19.34% -12.30% vTv Therapeutics -292.41% N/A -105.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics and vTv Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics 0 2 21 0 2.91 vTv Therapeutics 0 6 1 0 2.14

Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $152.68, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,400.00%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats vTv Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also provides Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 53 skipping; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene. In addition, the company provides SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds to exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA resulting in exclusion of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 51 skipping. The company has strategic alliances with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of micro-dystrophin gene therapy program under the research and license option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; and Genethon for the advancement of micro-dystrophin gene therapy program under a research and exclusive license option agreement. It also has a research and license option agreement with Duke University for the advancement of gene editing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for muscular dystrophy; and a collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. to commercialize products in Summit's utrophin modulator pipeline. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its drug candidates also include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has completed Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, as well as initiated Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutic, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of vTv Therapeutics Holdings LLC.

