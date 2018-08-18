Financial Analysis: Reis (REIS) vs. Emerald Expositions Events (EEX)

Reis (NYSE: EEX) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Reis pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Reis pays out 475.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Reis has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reis and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reis -10.19% 1.03% 0.76% Emerald Expositions Events 29.36% 12.73% 5.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reis and Emerald Expositions Events, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reis 0 1 1 0 2.50 Emerald Expositions Events 0 4 0 0 2.00

Reis presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Reis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reis is more favorable than Emerald Expositions Events.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reis and Emerald Expositions Events’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reis $48.19 million 4.53 -$3.15 million $0.16 117.81 Emerald Expositions Events $341.70 million 3.39 $81.80 million $1.11 14.28

Emerald Expositions Events has higher revenue and earnings than Reis. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Reis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Reis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reis beats Emerald Expositions Events on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reis

Reis, Inc., through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods. Its data is used by real estate investors, lenders, and other professionals to make informed buying, selling, and financing decisions; and debt and equity investors to assess, quantify, and manage the risks of default and loss associated with individual mortgages, properties, portfolios, and real estate backed securities. The company's product portfolio features Reis SE, a flagship delivery platform aimed at larger and mid-sized enterprises; Reis Portfolio CRE and other portfolio support products and services aimed at risk managers and credit administrators at banks and non-bank lending institutions; and ReisReports aimed at prosumers and smaller enterprises. Its products offer online access to a proprietary database of commercial real estate information and analytical tools designed to facilitate debt and equity transactions, and ongoing asset and portfolio evaluations; and access to market trends and forecasts at metropolitan and neighborhood levels, as well as building-specific information, such as rents, vacancy rates, lease terms, property sales, new construction listings, property valuation estimates, and property level tax information. The company serves various lending institutions, equity investors, brokers, and appraisers. The company was formerly known as Wellsford Real Properties, Inc. and changed its name to Reis, Inc. in May 2007. Reis, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

