Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after buying an additional 4,634,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after buying an additional 2,769,926 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,139,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after buying an additional 1,992,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $181,162,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $119.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

