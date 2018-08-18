Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake Decreased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

