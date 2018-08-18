Ferrexpo Plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (FXPO)

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the iron ore producer on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 155.15 ($1.98) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 136.88 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.60 ($4.17).
In related news, insider Christopher Mawe bought 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £2,824.98 ($3,603.75). Also, insider Simon Lockett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £85,500 ($109,070.03).
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.
Read More: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.