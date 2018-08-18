Ferrexpo Plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (FXPO)

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the iron ore producer on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 155.15 ($1.98) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 136.88 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.60 ($4.17).

In related news, insider Christopher Mawe bought 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £2,824.98 ($3,603.75). Also, insider Simon Lockett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £85,500 ($109,070.03).

FXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrexpo to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 333.66 ($4.26) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.63 ($2.64).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

