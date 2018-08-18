FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $536,510,000 after purchasing an additional 206,147 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,966,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $179,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.75.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $246.94 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $204.69 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

