Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Zayo Group (ZAYO) Stock Price

News stories about Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) have been trending positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zayo Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.4189229404933 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $39.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZAYO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Saturday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $570,289.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,553,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,209,991.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,521 shares of company stock worth $11,375,143. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.