Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact iCAD (ICAD) Share Price

Headlines about iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iCAD earned a news impact score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 51.2979986155545 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. iCAD has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.40.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 61.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 million. equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

