Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Share Price

News articles about Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7691871742737 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEDU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of BEDU stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 685,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,414. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students.

