Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HSN (HSNI) Share Price

News coverage about HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HSN earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.2622696784123 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of HSN stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. HSN has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

HSN, Inc is an interactive multi-channel retailer. The Company markets and sells a range of third party and merchandise directly to consumers through various platforms, including television home shopping programing broadcast on the HSN television networks and other direct-response television marketing; catalogs, consisting of the Cornerstone portfolio of print catalogs, which includes, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road and Improvements; Websites, which consist primarily of HSN.com, joymangano.com and the five branded Websites operated by Cornerstone; mobile devices; retail and outlet stores, and wholesale distribution of certain products to other retailers.

