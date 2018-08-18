Faroe Petroleum (FPM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued an add rating and a GBX 157 ($2.00) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 145.75 ($1.86).

FPM opened at GBX 141 ($1.80) on Tuesday. Faroe Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 116.80 ($1.49).

In other Faroe Petroleum news, insider Helge Hammer sold 425,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.76), for a total value of £586,781.52 ($748,541.29).

Faroe Petroleum Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

