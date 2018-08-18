Eyenovia (EYEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 35,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,771. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.41.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $39,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

