Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.15 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $1,270,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 695,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,776 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

