ExlService (EXLS) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News coverage about ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ExlService earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3217771741258 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of ExlService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. ExlService had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $210.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $114,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $277,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $3,772,570 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.