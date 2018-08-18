Evotion (EVO) Price Reaches $0.0449

Evotion (CURRENCY:EVO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Evotion has a total market capitalization of $146,950.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Evotion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evotion has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Evotion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00287766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00155016 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031062 BTC.

Evotion’s total supply is 3,275,504 coins. The official website for Evotion is evotion.info

Evotion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evotion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evotion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evotion using one of the exchanges listed above.

