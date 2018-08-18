Eversource Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,495 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,618% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 139,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 195,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

ES stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.