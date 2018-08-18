EuroPacific Canada Initiates Coverage on RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA)

Equities research analysts at EuroPacific Canada initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. EuroPacific Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.18.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of RADA Electronic Ind. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

