Esure Common Stock (ESUR) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

Esure Common Stock (LON:ESUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.57) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 180 ($2.30). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESUR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Esure Common Stock to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.51) target price on shares of Esure Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esure Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esure Common Stock to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Esure Common Stock from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Esure Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.83 ($3.58).

Shares of ESUR stock opened at GBX 277.20 ($3.54) on Thursday. Esure Common Stock has a 12 month low of GBX 219.60 ($2.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.80 ($3.94).

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

