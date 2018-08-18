Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $366,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,233 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 694,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,178 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 164,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 651,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

VWO opened at $41.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

