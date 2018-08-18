Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Receives $84.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESPR. Citigroup upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 6th. Chardan Capital upgraded Esperion Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,182,964 shares in the company, valued at $125,663,418.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,012,964 shares in the company, valued at $115,908,725.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 460,000 shares of company stock worth $18,473,600. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2,909.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.29. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.