Equity Residential (EQR) vs. Duke Realty (DRE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Equity Residential (NYSE: DRE) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Equity Residential pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 23.27% 5.63% 2.87% Duke Realty 72.53% 7.87% 4.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Duke Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.47 billion 10.11 $603.45 million $3.13 21.68 Duke Realty $780.93 million 13.24 $1.63 billion $1.24 23.34

Duke Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity Residential. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equity Residential and Duke Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 11 4 0 2.27 Duke Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $67.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Duke Realty has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Duke Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Equity Residential on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.