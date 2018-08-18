Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

EQC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 827,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 63.57 and a quick ratio of 63.57.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.06 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

