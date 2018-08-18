Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYD. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $616.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

