Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “c$61.15” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.13.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$63.58 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$51.50 and a 1 year high of C$72.98.

In related news, insider Stephen Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.19 per share, with a total value of C$358,735.00. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.22, for a total value of C$333,944.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

