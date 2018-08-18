Equinix Inc (EQIX) Stake Lifted by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Equinix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $519.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $546.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

Shares of EQIX opened at $438.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.24, for a total transaction of $108,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,233.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.75, for a total value of $785,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,152.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,916. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

