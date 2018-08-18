Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Entercom Communications has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entercom Communications to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $7.35 on Friday. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. Entercom Communications had a net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entercom Communications news, insider Eugene D. Levin sold 85,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $659,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,021.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $719,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 6,577,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,291,369.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,300. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETM shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

