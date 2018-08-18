Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report sales of $79.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.50 million and the highest is $81.70 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $77.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $311.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.40 million to $318.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $392.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $379.30 million to $412.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,664,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,037. The firm has a market cap of $553.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

