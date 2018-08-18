EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 2.59. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.267 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -2,140.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 48,442 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $840,953.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

